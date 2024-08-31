Major player transfers on final day of summer transfer window in England

Big moves on an eventful deadline day in the Premier League

The last day of the summer transfer window, August 31st, saw English top-flight clubs making several significant signings and loan moves to bolster their squads. The day was filled with excitement as teams looked to complete deals before the deadline. Here are some of the major transactions that took place:

Sterling switches across London

Widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the league, Raheem Sterling left Chelsea to join city rivals Arsenal on a season-long loan. The 29-year old England international will look to reignite his career in north London after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under their new manager.

Sancho joins Manchester United

In a blockbuster move, Manchester United secured the services of talented young forward Jadon Sancho on a loan deal from rivals Chelsea. The 23-year old has proven himself at the highest level with his skill and goal contributions. He will aim to make an impact for the Red Devils as they seek to challenge at the top.

Crystal Palace double signing

South London club Crystal Palace were active on deadline day. They brought in England international striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal for a reported £30 million fee. They also landed French attacker Odsonne Edouard on loan from Leicester City subject to approval. Both will bolster their attacking options.

Toney departs for Saudi Arabia

Prolific striker Ivan Toney left Premier League side Everton to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli in a £45 million move. The 28-year old scored consistently for the Toffees but will now continue his career in the Middle East for a new challenge.

Among other notable moves, Leicester signed Edouard after his loan at Palace while the Foxes loaned out Ayoze Perez to Newcastle. Manchester United strengthened midfield with the addition of Uruguayan international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.