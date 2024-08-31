Can an Apple a Day Do More Than Keep the Doctor Away? Study Suggests Fruits May Delay Age-Related Depression

Fruits like apples, oranges, and bananas help fend off depression due to their high antioxidant content. It may reduce the risk of depression by over 21%.

It's an old saying that apple a day keeps a doctor away. Now, it may be applicable to your psychiatrist too. A research study from the Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore stressed the role of diet on mental health. The study revealed how fruit, the powerhouse of good nutrients, fends off depression later in life.

Old age depression

The neurodegeneration of the brain that occurs as one ages, leads to an increase in depressive symptoms such as listlessness, loss of interest in hobbies, cognitive delays, and exhaustion. With the cognitive decline and worsening of chronic diseases that come with old age, depressive symptoms become more prevalent.

Old age already sees the struggle with comorbidities such as chronic diseases, functional limitations, arthritis, COPD, pain, and sleep problems. Depressive symptoms also accompany these ailments. The deterioration of physical health exacerbates mental health issues. Depression is a major mental disorder that disrupts normal functioning and overall quality of life.

Benefits of fruit

Fruits such as apples, oranges, and bananas are excellent sources of antioxidants. These fruits are full-fledged powerhouses of essential nutrients, containing high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory micronutrients like vitamin C, carotenoids, and flavonoids. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and prevent inflammatory processes in the body, both of which are associated with the development of depression.

In contrast, vegetables are less effective than fruits in combating depressive symptoms. Cooking and frying vegetables in heat and oil can diminish their essential properties. On the other hand, fruits are consumed raw, preserving their nutritional value, which is beneficial for safeguarding against depression. The researchers suggested that consuming fruit in midlife could be an effective and feasible intervention to reduce the likelihood of depressive symptoms in older adults. The study also highlighted that consuming at least three servings of fruit daily can lower the risk of age-related depression by over 21% compared to those who eat less than one serving per day.