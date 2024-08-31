back to top
Search
    TechnologyOpenAI Appoints Political Insider as Global Policy Lead to Strengthen Focus on...
    Technology

    OpenAI Appoints Political Insider as Global Policy Lead to Strengthen Focus on AI Ethics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    OpenAI, the San Francisco based AI safety startup known for creating groundbreaking language models like GPT-3, has appointed political veteran Chris Lehane as its new Vice President of Global Policy. With decades of experience in shaping policy and navigating complex regulatory landscapes, Lehane's addition to the team suggests OpenAI is ramping up focus on ethical governance as AI capabilities continue advancing.

    As former Chief of Staff to Al Gore and a policymaker at Airbnb, Lehane brings a wealth of expertise handling challenging political environments and diverse stakeholder needs. In his new role, he will help guide OpenAI's policy development worldwide and ensure its novel technologies are developed and applied responsibly. With AI poised to permeate every facet of life, having adequate safeguards and oversight in place is paramount.

    Lehane joins OpenAI at a critical time, with tech giants reportedly courting the company for major investments. As interest in AI safety rises and commercial applications grow, careful policy work will be integral to earning trust and building understanding amongst regulators, politicians and the general public. By leveraging Lehane's experience navigating complex regulatory landscapes, OpenAI can help forge collaborative solutions to emerging challenges and allay fears regarding runaway superintelligent systems.

    With a skilled political strategist at the helm of global policy, OpenAI is signalling its commitment to sparking robust discussion and consensus around guiding principles for developing benevolent AI. As innovations forge ahead, keeping ethics and societal impacts front and center will be key to realizing AI's tremendous promise while avoiding unintended consequences down the line. Lehane's appointment is an encouraging step towards this goal of building a future where advanced technologies are aligned with human values and priorities worldwide.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Tech layoffs hit 27,000 in August as major firms scale back
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tech layoffs hit 27,000 in August as major firms scale back

    Northlines Northlines -
    Tech Job Cuts Hit New High in August as...

    Brazil’s Supreme Court Bans X (formerly Twitter), Imposes VPN Fines.

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a decision that has generated widespread discussion, Brazil's...

    How Excessive Reliance on AI Could Negatively Impact Mental Health and Well-Being

    Northlines Northlines -
    While Artificial Intelligence continues to impress with its rapidly...

    RBI and NPCI introduce cardless cash deposits via UPI at ATMs

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major step towards financial inclusion, customers can...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tech layoffs hit 27,000 in August as major firms scale back

    Premier League clubs flex financial muscles on record-breaking transfer deadline day

    Major player transfers on final day of summer transfer window in...