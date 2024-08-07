back to top
    Tech CEOs hire top talent through surprise late night job offers

    Major tech firms are adopting unusual hiring tactics that leave job applicants in a state of surprise and delight. San Francisco-based Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei sent an offer to a prospective employee in the middle of the night, and the unexpected gesture was a major success.

    At 2:47 am, Amodei emailed PhD candidate Daniela Amodei to offer her a position at his AI safety startup. Still shocked from being woken up by the unusual late night message, she accepted and is now a happy member of the Anthropic team. The CEO's unorthodox approach paid off by securing top talent though an means.

    Other executives are embracing similar impromptu styles that defy conventional job seeking norms. Chipotle founder Steve Ells emailed a candidate at 10 pm one night and had him hired by the morning. Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom also extended a late evening offer through email and swiftly onboarded new team members thanks to his urgent yet flexible recruitment tactics.

    While unorthodox, these creative approaches allow corporations to act quickly when exceptional applicants are identified. Top firms face intense competition for the best and brightest, so skipping straight to written deals without standard procedures helps secure top candidates before others can make offers. Job seekers also appreciate the personal touches and direct communication from high-level executives outside standard work hours.

    The Northlines

