back to top
Search
    BusinessDubai airport passenger numbers hit new half-year high of 44.9 million
    Business

    Dubai airport passenger numbers hit new half-year high of 44.9 million

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Dubai's airport, which is considered the 's busiest for travel, witnessed a record number of 44.9 million passengers passing through in the first six months of 2024. This sets a new benchmark and puts the airport on track to surpass its all-time annual record.

    The figures were announced on Wednesday and come as the Gulf carrier Emirates, which is based at the airport, reported unprecedented profits for the year. Dubai has ambitious plans to shift operations to a newly constructed mega airport in the next decade as passenger traffic continues rising at a rapid pace.

    Known by its code DXB, Dubai International Airport had seen 89.1 million travelers in 2018 which was its highest annual footfall achieved so far. While the pandemic saw a dip, passenger numbers rebounded strongly with 66 million in 2022 and are estimated to cross 86.9 million in 2023. Forecasts suggest the airport will welcome over 91.8 million passengers by the end of 2024, breaching all previous records.

    The stellar growth underscores Dubai's prominence as a crucial hub in global aviation. Its strategic location and infrastructure have enabled it to leverage increased as well as demand for travel and transit following the lifting of pandemic curbs.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, recently unveiled plans to shift the airport to a massive new airfield called Al Maktoum International Airport which is envisioned to have five parallel runways and handle over 400 aircraft simultaneously once fully operational. This multi-billion dollar project is seen as a long-term solution to accommodate Dubai's booming aviation sector amid constraints of existing facilities.

    Previous article
    Unrest in Bangladesh may shift some garment orders to India temporarily
    Next article
    Tech CEOs hire top talent through surprise late night job offers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Electric Motor Startup H3X Secures $20 Million to Develop Megawatt-Scale Motors for Aircraft and Marine Applications

    Northlines Northlines -
    An innovative electric motor company has raised a significant...

    Unrest in Bangladesh may shift some garment orders to India temporarily

    Northlines Northlines -
    The ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh has brought the...

    Government Reverses Budget Move, Reintroduces Indexation Benefit for Property Sales After Uproar

    Northlines Northlines -
    The government has rolled back its contentious Budget proposal...

    German Analytics Startup KNIME Raises $30M to Expand Data Automation Software

    Northlines Northlines -
    As any data-driven organization knows, making effective use of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Electric Motor Startup H3X Secures $20 Million to Develop Megawatt-Scale Motors...

    Tech CEOs hire top talent through surprise late night job offers

    Unrest in Bangladesh may shift some garment orders to India temporarily