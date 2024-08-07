back to top
    Unrest in Bangladesh may shift some garment orders to India temporarily
    Unrest in Bangladesh may shift some garment orders to India temporarily

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh has brought the key garment manufacturing sector to a standstill, leaving global clothing brands scrambling to find alternative sourcing options. According to industry insiders in , this unrest could drive some orders towards domestic exporters in the short term.

    Bangladesh's textile industry is the largest in the , accounting for over 85% of exports. However, with widespread protests and violence forcing factory closures indefinitely, ready-made garment orders will face delays. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association has directed owners to shutter operations amid safety concerns.

    Indian apparel associations note they aren't seeking to exploit the situation but may help fill gaps if disruptions persist over six months. While India's capacity can't replace Bangladesh overnight, established relationships with global buyers could see some limited diversions. Experts warn other nations like Vietnam may benefit more due to existing scale.

    India's share of global clothing trade stands at 3.2%, compared to Bangladesh's 7.9%. Any order flows would be a temporary reallocation during a sensitive time for both friendly neighbors. Once stability returns, normal trade patterns will likely resume. For now, brands will try to minimize end-user impacts from supply disruptions in Bangladesh's strategically important textile sector.

    Government Reverses Budget Move, Reintroduces Indexation Benefit for Property Sales After Uproar
    Dubai airport passenger numbers hit new half-year high of 44.9 million
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

