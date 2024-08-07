Unrest in Bangladesh may shift some garment orders to India temporarily

The ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh has brought the key garment manufacturing sector to a standstill, leaving global clothing brands scrambling to find alternative sourcing options. According to industry insiders in India, this unrest could drive some orders towards domestic exporters in the short term.

Bangladesh's textile industry is the largest in the world, accounting for over 85% of national exports. However, with widespread protests and violence forcing factory closures indefinitely, ready-made garment orders will face delays. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association has directed owners to shutter operations amid safety concerns.

Indian apparel associations note they aren't seeking to exploit the situation but may help fill gaps if disruptions persist over six months. While India's capacity can't replace Bangladesh overnight, established relationships with global buyers could see some limited diversions. Experts warn other nations like Vietnam may benefit more due to existing scale.

India's share of global clothing trade stands at 3.2%, compared to Bangladesh's 7.9%. Any order flows would be a temporary reallocation during a sensitive time for both friendly neighbors. Once stability returns, normal trade patterns will likely resume. For now, brands will try to minimize end-user impacts from supply disruptions in Bangladesh's strategically important textile sector.