Electric Motor Startup H3X Secures $20 Million to Develop Megawatt-Scale Motors for Aircraft and Marine Applications

An innovative electric motor company has raised a significant round of funding as it aims to transform aerospace and marine transportation. H3X announced it has secured $20 million to further develop and commercialize its new line of megawatt-scale electric motors that promise to revolutionize industries where weight and space are constrained.

H3X has made a name for itself creating remarkably compact and powerful electric motors. By shrinking down components and optimizing design, they have been able to create motors that are fractions of the size of comparable gas-powered alternatives, while still outputting equivalent or greater torque and power. This small-format, high-output technology has attracted much interest, and the company already provides motors for applications like small aircraft, drones, and marine vehicles.

However, H3X CEO Jason Sylvestre believes their next generation of motors, rated at the megawatt scale, have the potential for even more drastic change. A standard megawatt motor would be needed to power a small passenger plane. But H3X's prototype units take up a fraction of the space, measuring only a couple feet across. Sylvestre notes this type of density could enable fully electric aircraft designs that were previously not economically or technically feasible. Several aircraft manufacturers are partnering with H3X to develop hybrid-electric and potential battery-electric 19-30 seat planes.

The $20 million funding round, led by Infinite Capital, will allow H3X to expand their workforce and finish productizing these game-changing megawatt motors. Sylvestre notes the potential applications extend beyond aerospace into hybrid marine vessels and systems. H3X technology is well-suited for applications requiring flexible, reversible power sources. With strong revenue growth and customer demand already, this investment aims to cement H3X's leadership in electric propulsion while opening entirely new sectors for electrification. As industries seek greener alternatives, startups like H3X may well play a pivotal role through technological innovation at this scale.