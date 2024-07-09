back to top
Search
    HaryanaTax Evasion Crackdown: Enforcement Directorate Raids Multiple Locations in Haryana
    HaryanaLatest News

    Tax Evasion Crackdown: Enforcement Directorate Raids Multiple Locations in Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In their ongoing efforts to curb financial malpractices and weed out black money, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across on Tuesday in connection with an alleged VAT evasion scam. According to sources, about 14 locations across the state were covered by the ED inspectors as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the scam.

    High profile individuals targeted: Three retired senior state government officials including a former Excise and Taxation officer are among those whose premises were searched during the raids. Sources reveal the officials to be Ashok Sukhija, Narender Ranga and Gopi Chand Chaudhary – all retired from high positions in Haryana civil services. Along with some private entities, they are suspected to have played a role in the alleged tax evasion.

    Origin of the case: The ED's money laundering case is based on an FIR filed by Haryana Police in 2020 regarding illegal issuance of tax refund Form C worth Rs. 1000 crore in Gurugram. As per rules, Form C is issued by the state government against goods sold outside Haryana and can be used to claim refunds. It is alleged that some traders fraudulently created bogus sale bills and used forged Form C to evade taxes, causing losses to the exchequer.

    Ongoing crackdown: The multi-city searches are still underway and more details are expected to emerge on individuals and companies involved as the investigation progresses. The unearthing of such large scale financial irregularities indicate loopholes that were exploited in tax compliance measures. The ongoing crackdown aims to establish money trails and bring all culprits involved in the alleged VAT scam under the scanner of law.

    Previous article
    MP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh’s mother over her statement on ‘not supporting Khalistan’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    MP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh’s mother over her statement on ‘not supporting Khalistan’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Punjab politics is witnessing an interesting turn of events...

    Jalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Northlines Northlines -
    The upcoming by-election for the Jalandhar West assembly constituency...

    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for Medal at Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Paris Olympics approaches, Indian table tennis veteran...

    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Savitribai Phule University of Pune is making academic...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh’s mother over her...

    Jalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for...