Tax Evasion Crackdown: Enforcement Directorate Raids Multiple Locations in Haryana

In their ongoing efforts to curb financial malpractices and weed out black money, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across Haryana on Tuesday in connection with an alleged VAT evasion scam. According to sources, about 14 locations across the state were covered by the ED inspectors as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the scam.

High profile individuals targeted: Three retired senior state government officials including a former Excise and Taxation officer are among those whose premises were searched during the raids. Sources reveal the officials to be Ashok Sukhija, Narender Ranga and Gopi Chand Chaudhary – all retired from high positions in Haryana civil services. Along with some private entities, they are suspected to have played a role in the alleged tax evasion.

Origin of the case: The ED's money laundering case is based on an FIR filed by Haryana Police in 2020 regarding illegal issuance of tax refund Form C worth Rs. 1000 crore in Gurugram. As per rules, Form C is issued by the state government against goods sold outside Haryana and can be used to claim refunds. It is alleged that some traders fraudulently created bogus sale bills and used forged Form C to evade taxes, causing losses to the exchequer.

Ongoing crackdown: The multi-city searches are still underway and more details are expected to emerge on individuals and companies involved as the investigation progresses. The unearthing of such large scale financial irregularities indicate loopholes that were exploited in tax compliance measures. The ongoing crackdown aims to establish money trails and bring all culprits involved in the alleged VAT scam under the scanner of law.