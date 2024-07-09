3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa

In a tragic incident of road mishap, three people lost their lives after their vehicle caught fire following a collision with a truck in Pehowa town of Haryana's Kurukshetra district. As per police reports, the ill-fated accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the National Highway when the car rammed into the stationary truck.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Jhajjar district who were traveling towards Chandigarh in their car. Immediately after the impact, flames engulfed the car trapping all three occupants inside. Though emergency services were promptly informed, the fire had spread rapidly making it difficult to rescue the victims. Tragically, all three passengers succumbed to their injuries at the scene due to severe burn injuries.

A fourth occupant of the vehicle survived the accident but suffered serious injuries. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving emergency medical care. The condition of the injured person remains critical. Local police officials are investigating the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap. Further details regarding the identity of the deceased are awaited as their next of kin are in the process of being informed.

This unfortunate incident has once again highlighted the need for road safety awareness and adherence to traffic rules to avoid such accidents. Stricter enforcement of regulations is also required to curb reckless driving behaviors endangering lives. Our thoughts are with the grieving families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic road accident.