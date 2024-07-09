Landslide in Shimla disrupts key city road, restoration underway

A portion of Circular Road in Shimla's city centre saw disruption in traffic movement after a landslide occurred yesterday evening. The incident is reported to have happened near the site of an under-construction parking facility close to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where a section of the road caved in owing to recent heavy rainfall.

No casualties were reported. District administration and municipal authorities immediately swung into action to restore traffic and prevent any escalation. One side of the road was cleared for vehicular movement while the affected patch was covered as a precaution. Electricity supply to a nearby pole was also suspended temporarily.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap visited the site along with other officials to review the situation. He directed the Public Works Department to start relief work on priority. Assurances were given that commuting will remain unaffected during the repair process. Safety of an adjacent water pipeline was also ensured by instructing concerned agencies.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri mentioned that repair work is underway round the clock and the road is likely to be fully operational within a week. Meanwhile, locals have been urged to avoid the spot and exercise caution during the ongoing monsoon season. Any similar incidents must be reported without delay.