back to top
Search
    HimachalLandslide in Shimla disrupts key city road, restoration underway
    HimachalLatest News

    Landslide in Shimla disrupts key city road, restoration underway

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A portion of Circular Road in 's city centre saw disruption in traffic movement after a landslide occurred yesterday evening. The incident is reported to have happened near the site of an under-construction parking facility close to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where a section of the road caved in owing to recent heavy rainfall.

    No casualties were reported. District administration and municipal authorities immediately swung into action to restore traffic and prevent any escalation. One side of the road was cleared for vehicular movement while the affected patch was covered as a precaution. Electricity supply to a nearby pole was also suspended temporarily.

    Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap visited the site along with other officials to review the situation. He directed the Public Works Department to start relief work on priority. Assurances were given that commuting will remain unaffected during the repair process. Safety of an adjacent water pipeline was also ensured by instructing concerned agencies.

    Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri mentioned that repair work is underway round the clock and the road is likely to be fully operational within a week. Meanwhile, locals have been urged to avoid the spot and exercise caution during the ongoing monsoon season. Any similar incidents must be reported without delay.

    Previous article
    3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a tragic incident of road mishap, three people...

    Tax Evasion Crackdown: Enforcement Directorate Raids Multiple Locations in Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    In their ongoing efforts to curb financial malpractices and...

    MP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh’s mother over her statement on ‘not supporting Khalistan’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Punjab politics is witnessing an interesting turn of events...

    Jalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Northlines Northlines -
    The upcoming by-election for the Jalandhar West assembly constituency...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in...

    Tax Evasion Crackdown: Enforcement Directorate Raids Multiple Locations in Haryana

    MP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh’s mother over her...