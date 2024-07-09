back to top
Search
    Latest NewsMP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh's mother over her statement...
    Latest NewsPunjab

    MP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh’s mother over her statement on ‘not supporting Khalistan’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    is witnessing an interesting turn of events after Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in the UK for alleged involvement in anti- activities, took oath as a parliamentarian earlier this week. As per Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, Amritpal's mother Balwinder Kaur is facing pressure from anonymous forces for her statement where she clarified that her son does not support the Khalistani ideology.

    In a statement to the media, Ravneet Bittu claimed that Balwinder Kaur is being pressurised for saying that Amritpal is “not a Khalistani supporter” and questioning how speaking about Punjab and saving the state's youth amounts to backing the separatist movement. As per the Lok Sabha member, Balwinder's statement was very reasonable but some quarters are trying to create difficulties for her and the family on this issue.

    Bittu further said that after winning the election, Amritpal took oath as an MP and is duty-bound to work for the betterment of Punjab and the nation as per the constitutional provisions. However, supporting an independent Khalistan state would go against the oath administered to him. The MP called upon all to rally behind Balwinder Kaur and not let any dubious forces undermine her courage to speak the truth.

    Reacting to the development, Amritpal had expressed disappointment over his mother's remarks, stating that dreaming of a Khalsa state is a matter of pride and not a . Thousands of Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for this dream which cannot be disowned, he added. Amritpal is currently lodged in a UK jail awaiting an extradition process to India on charges of supporting terrorist activities in Punjab.

    Previous article
    Jalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Northlines Northlines -
    The upcoming by-election for the Jalandhar West assembly constituency...

    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for Medal at Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Paris Olympics approaches, Indian table tennis veteran...

    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Savitribai Phule University of Pune is making academic...

    Modi government’s only mission is to ‘keep youth jobless’, says Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 9: The Modi Government has only...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for...

    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests