MP Ravneet Bittu alleges pressure on Amritpal Singh’s mother over her statement on ‘not supporting Khalistan’

Punjab politics is witnessing an interesting turn of events after Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in the UK for alleged involvement in anti-India activities, took oath as a parliamentarian earlier this week. As per Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, Amritpal's mother Balwinder Kaur is facing pressure from anonymous forces for her statement where she clarified that her son does not support the Khalistani ideology.

In a statement to the media, Ravneet Bittu claimed that Balwinder Kaur is being pressurised for saying that Amritpal is “not a Khalistani supporter” and questioning how speaking about Punjab and saving the state's youth amounts to backing the separatist movement. As per the Lok Sabha member, Balwinder's statement was very reasonable but some quarters are trying to create difficulties for her and the family on this issue.

Bittu further said that after winning the election, Amritpal took oath as an MP and is duty-bound to work for the betterment of Punjab and the nation as per the constitutional provisions. However, supporting an independent Khalistan state would go against the oath administered to him. The MP called upon all to rally behind Balwinder Kaur and not let any dubious forces undermine her courage to speak the truth.

Reacting to the development, Amritpal had expressed disappointment over his mother's remarks, stating that dreaming of a Khalsa state is a matter of pride and not a crime. Thousands of Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for this dream which cannot be disowned, he added. Amritpal is currently lodged in a UK jail awaiting an extradition process to India on charges of supporting terrorist activities in Punjab.