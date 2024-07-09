back to top
Search
    Latest NewsJalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Jalandhar West Bypoll to Test Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The upcoming by-election for the Jalandhar West assembly constituency is shaping up to be a closely fought contest with high stakes for various political parties in . The bypoll, scheduled for July 13th, has been necessitated after former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural resigned from the seat in March.

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Mohinder Singh Bhagat as their candidate, hoping to retain the seat. Bhagat previously unsuccessfully contested the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017 and 2022. The main opposition Congress has nominated Surinder Kaur, a well-known local leader. Meanwhile, former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural is seeking re-election from the seat, but on a BJP ticket this time after switching parties.

    A total of 15 candidates are in the fray but it is expected to be a three-way battle between AAP, Congress, and BJP candidates. The Jalandhar West seat is reserved for the SC community, from which both Angural and Kaur hail. Bhagat belongs to the influential Bhagat community.

    CM Bhagwant Mann has personally campaigned vigorously for the AAP candidate, addressing public meetings and roadshows. A victory here is crucial for Mann to prove that his government still enjoys public support following AAP's poor performance in the recent elections. On the other hand, the Congress hopes its candidate can register an important win after succeeding in 7 of 13 Punjab seats to the Lok Sabha.

    The BJP is also eyeing a victory to emerge from the drubbing it received in the state during the polls. Around 1.72 lakh voters will decide the fate of 15 candidates on July 13th. The outcome of this multi-cornered contest will offer vital clues about the current popularity of the AAP government led by CM Bhagwant Mann in its key stronghold region of Doaba.

    Previous article
    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for Medal at Paris Olympics
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for Medal at Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Paris Olympics approaches, Indian table tennis veteran...

    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Savitribai Phule University of Pune is making academic...

    Modi government’s only mission is to ‘keep youth jobless’, says Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 9: The Modi Government has only...

    Killing Of 5 Army Personnel In Kathua Will Not Go Unavenged: Defence Secretary

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 9: The killing of five Army...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for...

    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests

    Startup Valuations Reach new Heights as Investor Optimism Grows