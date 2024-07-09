Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for Medal at Paris Olympics

As the Paris Olympics approaches, Indian table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal is hopeful that the team event will provide the country's first ever medal in the sport at the quadrennial games. Qualifying for the team event competition for the first time, Sharath feels two wins can see India punching above their weight and making the semi-finals of the 16 team bracket.

The 39-year old emphasized how the team, including himself, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai, have been rigorously training under new foreign coach Massimo Costantini with a focus on doubles performance. Several training camps and match practices were held to experiment with different doubles combinations in preparation for Paris 2024.

An added advantage for India will be if they are able to claim the opening doubles rubber, as it allows for psychological ease in the subsequent singles matches. While Sharath will primarily compete in singles, Desai and Thakkar are being groomed as the doubles partnership. However, flexibility remains for adjustments based on opponents.

Strong doubles play is seen as pivotal for success in the new team event format. After gaining valuable experience from recent tournaments together in Nigeria, Tunisia and Thailand, the trio have developed a good understanding of each other's games.

Costantini has been brought in to specifically spearhead strategy and team cohesion given his expertise in this area. His guidance and rapport building is expected to boost India's chances of scripting history on the biggest Olympic stage.

After registering his best singles finish till date of Round 3 in Tokyo, Sharath is feeling in prime shape and hopes to push deeper into the knockout rounds in Paris. With meticulous planning and execution over the past year, Indian fans can rightly place their medal prospects in the capable hands of these talented paddlers.