back to top
Search
    Latest NewsIndian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for Medal...
    Latest NewsOlympicsTrending

    Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Believes Team Event Provides Strong Chance for Medal at Paris Olympics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As the Paris approaches, Indian table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal is hopeful that the team event will provide the country's first ever medal in the sport at the quadrennial games. Qualifying for the team event competition for the first time, Sharath feels two wins can see punching above their weight and making the semi-finals of the 16 team bracket.

    The 39-year old emphasized how the team, including himself, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai, have been rigorously training under new foreign coach Massimo Costantini with a focus on doubles performance. Several training camps and match practices were held to experiment with different doubles combinations in preparation for Paris 2024.

    An added advantage for India will be if they are able to claim the opening doubles rubber, as it allows for psychological ease in the subsequent singles matches. While Sharath will primarily compete in singles, Desai and Thakkar are being groomed as the doubles partnership. However, flexibility remains for adjustments based on opponents.

    Strong doubles play is seen as pivotal for success in the new team event format. After gaining valuable experience from recent tournaments together in Nigeria, Tunisia and Thailand, the trio have developed a good understanding of each other's games.

    Costantini has been brought in to specifically spearhead strategy and team cohesion given his expertise in this area. His guidance and rapport building is expected to boost India's chances of scripting history on the biggest Olympic stage.

    After registering his best singles finish till date of Round 3 in Tokyo, Sharath is feeling in prime shape and hopes to push deeper into the knockout rounds in Paris. With meticulous planning and execution over the past year, Indian fans can rightly place their medal prospects in the capable hands of these talented paddlers.

    Previous article
    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Savitribai Phule University of Pune is making academic...

    Modi government’s only mission is to ‘keep youth jobless’, says Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 9: The Modi Government has only...

    Killing Of 5 Army Personnel In Kathua Will Not Go Unavenged: Defence Secretary

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 9: The killing of five Army...

    Justice Nagu Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 9: Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests

    Startup Valuations Reach new Heights as Investor Optimism Grows

    Nala Raises $40 Million to Scale Digital Payments across Africa and...