Pune University Launches Digital Portal for Simplified Academic Certificate Requests

The Savitribai Phule University of Pune is making academic certificate acquisition easier than ever with an innovative online system. Through a streamlined digital portal, students can now complete the entire application process for important documents from the comfort of their homes.

Previously, certificate requests involved submitting printed forms along with supporting papers in person at the Student Facilitation Center. However, the new online portal eliminates paperwork and physical visits. Now, all aspects of applying for transcript certificates, rank certificates and degree certificates are handled virtually.

This convenient new system promises to save students significant time and hassle. No longer do they need to take trips to campus to manage certificate requests. Everything from application to status updates is delivered digitally. Real-time tracking allows individuals to monitor progress through email and text message notifications.

The portal provides a timely solution for those pursuing higher education abroad who need documents promptly. By transitioning administrative functions online, the university has simplified processes and empowered students to independently manage academic records.

Early feedback highlights how the digital transformation streamlines certificate acquisition. With just a click, applicants can initiate requests and receive delivery, removing logistical barriers. As technology continues to advance learning, this portal ensures the university's services evolve to best serve students in modern, efficient ways.