Tawi Trekkers team visits Krimchi Fort

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 08: In keeping with its policy of promoting heritage sites and lesser frequented beauty spots of Jammu through a series of short treks, Tawi Trekkers J&K, the pioneer trekking club of Jammu, organised a day-long trek for senior members to Krimchi Fort and Krimchi Temples, a famous heritage site.

The group of 10 trekkers led by the president of the Club, Ram Khajuria included vice president of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK), Sumit Khajuria, senior members Vivek Chauhan, Principal of Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School, Jammu; Seema Kharyal, Sushil Singh, Shashi Kant Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Editor, Sportsline; Anu Sharma, Harshil Sharma besides Ansh Sharma, a research scholar in history.

Krimchi Fort, also known as Bhutiyal Ka Qila as it was built by Bhutiyal dynasty, is perched at

Garh Top in the small town of Krimchi, about 12 kilometers from Udhampur. Reaching the gate of the fort through cemented stairs the team was dismayed to see the condition of the Fort.

It is a totally ruined rather a lost fort. In the name of the fort there was only a dilapidated Darwaja, the last remnant of the fort which could come down any time, a case of sheer neglect of the heritage site.

Inside the so called fort there were two water tanks of PHE department which supply water to the small town, a tower of a mobile company and a beautifully designed place for a fountain, left abandoned. The place houses two small temples also, one an ancient one and the other a new one, both dedicated to Goddess Mahakali which are managed by a local Pujari.

However, the place commands a panoramic view of the Krimchi town, the Krimchi temples, the Kainth Gali and the town of Udhampur as well. With some restoration and conservation of the entrance to the fort the place may gain some prominence among the heritage sites of Jammu and attract some visitors who flock the nearby world famous Krimchi temples.

After about an hour's stay at the so called Fort the team undertook a steep and slippery trek of about two kilometers through the jungle to reach Krimchi temple complex.

Here, a team member Ansh Sharma, a research scholar in ancient history at Ashoka University, Delhi apprised the team in detail about the great archaeological and religious importance of the world famous Krimchi temples, locally known as Pandhva temples.