Open Volleyball tourney in Samba

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 08: District Volleyball Association, Samba shall organise district level open (men and women) tournament from January 13 at Abhyaas Volleyball Academy, Tarlokpur, near Canal (Jakh). As per a handout issued here today, the event shall take place under the banner of Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) and following the laid down rules of the game. Further, the organising committee of the upcoming two-day event has invited entries from clubs and educational institutions as also the academies for the competition. Such entries should reach the organisers before January 12 noon so as to help draw the fixtures, the handout added.

Interested teams have been advised to contact the members of the organising committee on mobile Numbers: 7006745431, 9906574222 and 6005256388.