Cycle Polo selection trials on Jan 10

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 08: Jammu and Kashmir Cycle Polo Association shall be conducting selection trials for the upcoming 20th Sub-Junior and 26th Junior Girls National Cycle Polo Championship to be held at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The Selection trials will be held at Gindun Ground, Raj Bagh, Srinagar on January 10 from 11 am onwards, a handout issued by the Association here today said.

Eligible players from affiliated districts units and interested players are asked to come along with two passport size photograph, Aadhaar Card (Xerox), age proof and physical fitness certificate for the trials. For more information please contact on Mobile Nos:7006294963, 7006919285.