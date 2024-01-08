Ambrane expands its reach to UAE, Europe, USA & East Asian Markets

NL Correspondent

New Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Indian consumer electronics and smart wearable brand marks a significant milestone by venturing into the global market, aiming to serve the UAE, Europe, USA, and East Asian regions. The brand unveils an array of top-tier products, including power banks, chargers, cables, and cutting-edge smart gadgets like smartwatches, poised to introduce the renowned quality and innovation associated with Ambrane to an international audience.

With the vision of achieving an overall revenue of 500 crores by FY25-26, Ambrane sets a target of reaching 100 crore exclusively from international markets this fiscal year. The diverse portfolio of products will be readily accessible on Amazon across Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, strategic partnerships with global giants such as eBay, Walmart, Noon, Qo10, Shopee, Coupang, and BliBli ensure the availability of Ambrane's offerings in the USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Indonesia. This comprehensive global presence marks Ambrane's commitment to providing innovative tech solutions worldwide.

Ashok Rajpal, the Managing Director of Ambrane, said, “Our journey has been fuelled by continuous investment in research and development and an unwavering dedication to quality. As we step into international territories, we aim to showcase the excellence of the skilled Indian workforce globally. Being a single retail store seller and selling our product globally signifies a remarkable journey for our brand. And we are very optimistic about Ambrane's success in the global market.”

In a significant milestone, Ambrane has successfully transitioned from a 30 sq ft facility to a spacious 84 sq ft space, reflecting the commitment to expansion and growth. Notably, the manufacturing capabilities have soared, with the production of an impressive one million cables, five lakh chargers, and four lakh power banks per month. With a dedicated team of over 500+ employees, Ambrane is making strides towards enhancing the manufacturing presence in India, with an ambitious goal of achieving 100% local production.