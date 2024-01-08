Sculpture Maestro KS Radhakrishnan Bestowed Critics Choice Award by WUD

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: World University of Design presented the ‘WUD Critics' Choice Award' for 2024 to renowned sculptor, writer, orator, academician, and philosopher KS Radhakrishnan. The award recognizes his outstanding contributions to the field of sculpture and his inspiring mark as role model to students across all visual art disciplines.The initiative aims to empower diverse artists, celebrating India's cultural tapestry. These awards offer exposure, acclaim, and opportunities for collaboration and exhibitions, fostering artistic careers. WUD's annual goal is to recognize nearly 25 artists, creating a significant platform for India's rich visual arts culture.Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) said, “The acknowledgment of emerging artists serves as a source of inspiration for students, offering real-life success stories within the art community. These stories ignite dedication and passion among students, motivating them to pursue their artistic endeavors. Exposure to a diverse range of awarded artists, with their unique styles and cultural backgrounds, broadens students' horizons and encourages exploration of different artistic techniques. These awards establish benchmarks for excellence, instilling a sense of aspiration and ambition among students to strive for higher standards in their own artistic pursuits. The recognition acts as a catalyst for students to excel in their chosen creative paths.”