Dr Rayees from GMC Anantang receives “FOTI President appreciation award”

NL Correspondent

Anantang, Jan 08: In a significant development, Dr Rayees Ahmad from GMC Anantnag recieves ” FOTI President appreciation award” at R. P. centre for ophthalmic sciences AIIMS New Delhi. Dr Rayees who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology GMC Anantnag was invited to recieve the award at 7th National assembly of FOTI 2024. The meeting was held on 6th and 7th of January 2024 at AIIMS New Delhi.

“In view of your outstanding teaching experience and contribution to medical education it is an honour to award you FOTI President award at the meeting”, the communique reads. FOTI is “Forum of Ophthalmology teachers of India” and this year's meeting involved scientific deliberations by ophthalmology teachers all over the country.

GMC Anantnag official WhatsApp group was flooded with congratulatory messages for Dr Rayees Ahmad after the news broke out. Dr Rayees specifically thanked principal GMC Anantang Prof. Dr Anjum Farhana for her unwavering support throughout. He also thanked all the senior faculty members and colleagues for the appreciation and love they showed upon him at this moment of joy and honour for the whole GMC Anantnag and it's associated hospitals.