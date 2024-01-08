PLI launches New Brand Campaign”This is My Climb”

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Pramerica Life Insurance (PLI), one of the fastest growing life insurers in India, today announced the launch of its inspiring brand campaign, “This is My Climb.” This powerful campaign, featuring two short films, aims to celebrate the diverse stories of purpose, aspirations, and resilience that define our individual journeys. The campaign while going beyond the traditional marketing approach, delves into the emotional core of human experience, resonating with individuals at every life stage.”Just as every climb presents unique challenges and requires unwavering determination, so does the journey of life,” said Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance. “Through ‘This is My Climb' campaign, we celebrate the different facets of purpose, commitment, and responsibility that each individual embodies. We want to be a rock-solid partner in our customers' lives, the bedrock that they can rely on. Every climb, big or small, deserves a sturdy companion and we are committed to being that for all our stakeholders.”The campaign unfolds through two compelling short films. The first film paints a relatable picture of a father's journey and aspirations. We see his commitment, how he sets aside his own dreams and desires to nurture his child's ambitions.

This campaign has been creatively developed by Publicis Worldwide India, under the leadership of Paritosh Srivastava – Chief Executive Officer, Oindrila Roy – Managing Director, Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, Heads of Creative known for crafting compelling narratives. Their collective expertise and dedication have been fundamental in capturing the essence of human determination and purpose in these stories.This is My Climb campaign promises to be a powerful and emotionally charged experience, reminding us that every life is a unique climb and that we all have the strength to reach our own personal summits.