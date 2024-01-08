Illuminating Lives: J&K’s pioneering strides towards last-mile welfare

A voice from

a remote village

The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is traversing the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a primary mission—to saturate government schemes, ensuring the benefits reach every individual, even the last person in the queue. A staggering participation of more than 3.5 million individuals reflects the widespread enthusiasm for this initiative.

Over the past four years, the government has undertaken numerous steps to enhance the welfare delivery system, focusing on reaching the last-line citizens. Recent success stories highlight the tangible impact of these efforts, particularly in electrifying remote villages that have lived in darkness for decades.

In a historic moment, Kundiyan and Patroo villages in the Keran area of Kupwara district experienced the joy of electricity for the first time in 75 years. Inaugurated by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, two 250 KV Sub Stations under the Samirdh Seema Yojan brought grid connectivity to these once-isolated communities. Completed in a record two months by KPDCL Electric Division Kupwara, this electrification project left villagers ecstatic, marking the end of a decades-long wait.

Another testament to the government's commitment unfolded in Panchayat Dewal B, where electricity illuminated homes after 77 years of Independence. Residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, LG Sh Manoj Sinha, and the dedicated officers and officials of the PDD Department for making this milestone possible.

These triumphs underscore the government's unwavering objective of ensuring the welfare of every citizen, especially those at the last mile. Jammu and Kashmir's progress is not just measured in electrification statistics but in the lives brightened and the communities empowered.