Andravi elected president of Pulwama Mountaineering body

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 08: Mohammad Hussain Andravi, a great sports enthusiast, has been unanimously elected as the president of District Mountaineering Association, Pulwama in an election meeting held today.

Syed Abdul Mohsin, a highly trained and experienced mountaineer was elected as general secretary of the Association. Whereas Shakir Maqbool was unanimously elected as vice president, Yawar Ahmad Reshi, a sport climber and Mir Saima an avid trekker were elected as joint secretary and treasurer of the district association respectively. Five members of the Executive body which included Sabiya Jan, Mohd Ashraf Sofi, Masood Ahmad Rather, Aqeel Ul Islam and Sonia Jan were also unanimously elected.

Whereas Khursheed Ahmad Laigaroo, vice president of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK) was the observer from Mountaineering Association of J&K, Syed Mukhtar Andravi, a reputed social worker of Pulwama was the returning officer.

Syed Abdul Mohsin, the newly elected general secretary addressing the members thanked them for the trust they had imposed in him and announced that very soon a meeting of the Association shall be held to devise ways and means to give more thrust to adventure activities especially sport climbing so as to produce national champions and international climbers. Khursheed Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the members for the smooth conduct of the elections and promised all possible help from the Association for promotion of adventure activities in Pulwama district.