    Tarak Mehta cast bids goodbye to longtime star Kush Shah as his character Goli exits

    The longest running show on Indian television, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made headlines once again as one of its pivotal cast members decided to move on. Kush Shah, known for portraying the joyful character of Goli for over a decade and half, has chosen to quit the show as he embarks on further studies in New York. His co-stars were quick to express their feeling upon learning of his exit.

    Shah started off on the show as a child artist and over the years, his character of Dr. Haathi's bubbly son became a fan favorite. As he prepares to leave for the Big Apple, Shah shared a gratitude filled message for producer Asit Kumarr Modi. His on-screen parents Ambika Ranjankar and Dilip Joshi also left touching notes bidding him farewell.

    Joshi, recognized for playing the lovable character of Jethalal on the iconic sitcom, posted a fun clip from an old episode featuring his character and Goli. In the caption, he praised Shah's performances over the years and wished him the very best for his future endeavors. Fellow cast member Munmun Dutta, known as Babita Iyer to viewers, expressed how much she will miss their friendly banter and declared the fun has been taken away without him.

    Tanmay Vekaria aka Baghaa also shared heartfelt parting words for Shah, highlighting how big a void his departure leaves. Ranjankar emphasized the sacrifices needed to achieve great things and believed Shah had a bright road ahead. While fans have expressed grief over the end of an era, the stars of TMKOC showered their co-worker with appreciation and encouraged him as he embarks on a new personal and professional chapter.

