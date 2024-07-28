How Kareena Kapoor ensures spending quality time with kids even during short breaks on film sets

Not many are aware of the efforts top actress Kareena Kapoor puts in to balance her busy career and parenting responsibilities. In a recent interview, Taimur Ali Khan's caretaker Lalita D'Silva provides a glimpse into Kareena's disciplined approach towards spending time with her kids.

She describes Kareena as a punctual person who carefully plans both her and kids' daily schedules. Even during shoots, the superstar ensures maximizing the little idle moments to bond with Taimur and Jeh. Lalita mentions they would often accompany Kareena to her film sets so she could see them during half-hour or hour-long breaks between takes.

The nanny shares how Kareena would call them over even for the shortest of gaps. Merely having the kids around her for 20-30 minutes was enough for the hands-on mother. Recalling one incident at Mehboob studios, Lalita said Taimur once got scared of Akshay Kumar's intense look but they distracted him with other activities.

Kareena prioritizes her children and works doubly hard to not let her busy work commitments come in the way of quality family time. Her dedication serves as an inspiration for working mothers. The interview provides a glimpse of Kareena's multitasking abilities and commitment to give her children her undivided attention, even for the briefest of moments.