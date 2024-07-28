Anticipation Builds As EV Leader Ola Electric Files For Mega Public Listing

Anticipation Builds As Ola Electric Files For Mega Public Listing

SoftBank-backed electric vehicle leader Ola Electric has announced plans to launch its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) next week, according to a stock exchange filing. Market observers are eagerly awaiting what is expected to be one of India's biggest public listings this year.

Ola Electric, which disrupted the scooter market with its popular self-drive models, will open its IPO for retail subscribers on August 2nd. The issue period will conclude on August 6th after opening to institutional investors the previous day. Company founder Bhavish Aggarwal is set to offload around 20% of his stake in the flotation.

Sources indicate Ola Electric's valuation could fall in the range of $4.2-4.4 billion based on investor feedback. While lower than its private valuation last year, the more conservative number likely aims to ensure solid demand and participation from public shareholders. Should forecasts hold, the EV pioneer will join a small but growing group of electric-focused automakers to list shares globally.

After revolutionizing urban mobility through its ride-hailing app, Ola now spearheads India's electrification drive with its innovative scooter range. The public launch signifies both Ola Electric's evolution and the maturing local EV sector. With mega-funding already in its coffers, spotlight now turns to how this disruptor navigates the scrutiny and responsibilities of operating as a publicly traded entity.

As one of India's largest-ever tech listings, Ola Electric's IPO will be closely watched by the business community and investors alike. The company aims to further electrify transportation and hopes to realize its vision of sustainable mobility for all with the help of public shareholders. An auspicious start on the stock exchange could supercharge its leadership in the two-wheeler EV space.