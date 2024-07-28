back to top
Search
    BusinessAnticipation Builds As EV Leader Ola Electric Files For Mega Public Listing
    Business

    Anticipation Builds As EV Leader Ola Electric Files For Mega Public Listing

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Anticipation Builds As Ola Electric Files For Mega Public Listing

    SoftBank-backed electric vehicle leader Ola Electric has announced plans to launch its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) next week, according to a stock exchange filing. Market observers are eagerly awaiting what is expected to be one of 's biggest public listings this year.

    Ola Electric, which disrupted the scooter market with its popular self-drive models, will open its IPO for retail subscribers on August 2nd. The issue period will conclude on August 6th after opening to institutional investors the previous day. Company founder Bhavish Aggarwal is set to offload around 20% of his stake in the flotation.

    Sources indicate Ola Electric's valuation could fall in the range of $4.2-4.4 billion based on investor feedback. While lower than its private valuation last year, the more conservative number likely aims to ensure solid demand and participation from public shareholders. Should forecasts hold, the EV pioneer will join a small but growing group of electric-focused automakers to list shares globally.

    After revolutionizing urban mobility through its ride-hailing app, Ola now spearheads India's electrification drive with its innovative scooter range. The public launch signifies both Ola Electric's evolution and the maturing local EV sector. With mega-funding already in its coffers, spotlight now turns to how this disruptor navigates the scrutiny and responsibilities of operating as a publicly traded entity.

    As one of India's largest-ever tech listings, Ola Electric's IPO will be closely watched by the community and investors alike. The company aims to further electrify transportation and hopes to realize its vision of sustainable mobility for all with the help of public shareholders. An auspicious start on the stock exchange could supercharge its leadership in the two-wheeler EV space.

    Previous article
    How Kareena Kapoor ensures spending quality time with kids even during short breaks on film sets
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NITI Aayog’s Governing Council Discusses India’s $30 Trillion Economy Vision Amid Boycott by Some State Leaders

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi - Top policymakers and state leaders convened...

    Government Reports Solid Investment Under Electronics Manufacturing Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Indian government recently shared an encouraging update on...

    Indian Startup Investments Fall to four-month low of $43 million in latest funding week

    Northlines Northlines -
    Funding activity in the Indian startup ecosystem declined significantly...

    Government forms high-level task force to integrate fragmented employment data

    Northlines Northlines -
    Government forms task force to boost employment data collection The...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Kareena Kapoor ensures spending quality time with kids even during...

    Tarak Mehta cast bids goodbye to longtime star Kush Shah as...

    Lakshya Sen’s rise to top 20 in the BWF world rankings