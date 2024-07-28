back to top
Search
    BusinessHow the new "Split & Pay" feature makes paying high bills effortless...
    Business

    How the new “Split & Pay” feature makes paying high bills effortless by pooling funds from different accounts

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A new financial innovation called “Split & Pay” is gaining traction in , making it hassle-free for customers to handle unexpected or high-value payments using different wallets and cards in a single transaction.

    Through this option emerging on digital checkout pages, customers can now seamlessly split a large bill amount across various payment modes like credit cards, debit cards, net banking, UPI and reward points with just one click. Payment service providers like Phi Commerce and Cashfree Payments have introduced this feature to simplify transactions for customers and merchants alike.

    Instead of juggling multiple cards or payment apps one after another to pay a medical, college or other lumpsum fee, people can now divide the amount across available funds sources in their accounts through Split & Pay. This has proven useful in scenarios demanding urgent disbursals that surpass individual account balances. Recent data from RBI too shows rising digital payments, average transactions are growing in value.

    Several organizations have already begun taking advantage of this updated functionality. HDFC Life policyholders routinely deploy Split & Pay for premium installments, optimizing rewards accumulated on loyalty programs too. Businesses report increased high-value deals since integrating it as customers find the experience more convenient than traditional serial payments.

    Split & Pay allows grouping purchases as well, with friends readily distributing shared costs according to preferred means. Reconciliation stays paperless as back-end systems liaise with multiple gateways simultaneously. Overall, the option delivers a streamlined procedure supporting significant ticket sizes commonly faced by consumers and organizations. With fintech innovations like these, digital financial inclusion is enhancing across India.

    Previous article
    Anticipation Builds As EV Leader Ola Electric Files For Mega Public Listing
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Anticipation Builds As EV Leader Ola Electric Files For Mega Public Listing

    Northlines Northlines -
    Anticipation Builds As Ola Electric Files For Mega Public...

    NITI Aayog’s Governing Council Discusses India’s $30 Trillion Economy Vision Amid Boycott by Some State Leaders

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi - Top policymakers and state leaders convened...

    Government Reports Solid Investment Under Electronics Manufacturing Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Indian government recently shared an encouraging update on...

    Indian Startup Investments Fall to four-month low of $43 million in latest funding week

    Northlines Northlines -
    Funding activity in the Indian startup ecosystem declined significantly...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anticipation Builds As EV Leader Ola Electric Files For Mega Public...

    How Kareena Kapoor ensures spending quality time with kids even during...

    Tarak Mehta cast bids goodbye to longtime star Kush Shah as...