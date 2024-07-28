back to top
    Lakshya Sen’s rise to top 20 in the BWF world rankings

    Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen has emerged as one of the top shuttlers in the . With the Paris approaching, the spotlight is on this rising star as fans keenly await his performances on the big stage. Sen has proven himself at both junior and senior levels internationally with impressive title wins.

    The former junior world number one began honing his skills at the esteemed Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy. He claimed the boys' singles gold at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships. Sen broke out at the senior level by grabbing a bronze at the 2021 World Championships. His standout moment was winning the men's singles gold for at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

    These impressive results have propelled Sen up the BWF world rankings. He currently sits at number 19, cementing his status among the global elite. With a win percentage of over 43% in his matches so far, Sen is a strong contender any time he takes the court. His skills and steely resolve will be on full display as he represents India with pride on badminton's biggest stage in Paris.

    With his ranking entering the top 20 and some marquee titles already in his kitty, Lakshya Sen is primed to be India's top shuttler for years to come. Badminton fans will be eagerly following his Paris Olympics campaign and hoping he returns home with India's first ever medal in the sport.

