Taliban accuses Pakistan of conducting air strikes in Afghanistan, killing 8 civilians

In a major development, the Taliban has accused Pakistan of carrying out two air strikes inside Afghanistan’s territory, resulting in the killing of 8 people including women and children. According to a Taliban spokesperson, the air strikes were conducted by Pakistani jets in the eastern Khost province bordering Pakistan. The Taliban strongly condemned the strikes, calling it a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

The brief yet impactful statement from the Taliban spokesman highlights the rising tensions between the neighboring countries. Pakistan is yet to comment on the allegations. If proven true, this will damage Pakistan’s relations with the newly established Taliban government in Kabul.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. Both countries need each other for cooperation on crucial issues like border security and terrorism. But such cross border strikes have potential to destabilize the already volatile region.

