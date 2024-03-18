Apple’s Newest MacBook Air M3 Reviewed – A Compact Yet Powerful AI-Ready Laptop

The newest MacBook Air powered by Apple's in-house M3 chip promises to propel users into the incoming age of advanced artificial intelligence applications. However, after testing this slim yet potent laptop, tech journalist Anuj Bhatia realized the potential of AI on our devices lies much in the future.

In his comprehensive MacBook Air M3 review, Bhatia details how the laptop handles various everyday computing tasks with silky smooth performance. Its fanless M3 chip and improved graphics allowed fluid multitasking and light creative work like photo and video editing. Battery life exceeded 15 hours on a single charge.

While games saw improved graphics, the full scale of promised AI is yet to arrive on Apple's devices. As Bhatia notes, chatbots are in early stages and generative AI likely remains server-side for now versus locally on devices. Apple's future “Gen AI” plans also stay unclear.

So though the Air is touted as an “AI laptop”, regular users will find standard speed and productivity benefits more immediately impactful. Its compact yet premium design and vibrant display also make it a travel companion.

For most document editing, media consumption and basic photo/video work, the M3 Air delivers. But whether end-users will truly leverage its “AI readiness” depends on Apple's broader strategy and how AI evolves on consumer technology.

This MacBook Air promises to power users productively now while prepping them for computational changes ahead. But as Bhatia's in-depth hands-on reveals, it's everyday performance – not future potential – that defines the experience for most.