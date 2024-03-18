Search
TechnologyApple's Newest MacBook Air M3 Reviewed - A Compact Yet Powerful AI-Ready...
Technology

Apple’s Newest MacBook Air M3 Reviewed – A Compact Yet Powerful AI-Ready Laptop

By: Northlines

Date:

The newest MacBook Air powered by Apple's in-house M3 chip promises to propel users into the incoming age of advanced artificial intelligence applications. However, after testing this slim yet potent laptop, tech journalist Anuj Bhatia realized the potential of AI on our devices lies much in the future.

In his comprehensive MacBook Air M3 review, Bhatia details how the laptop handles various everyday computing tasks with silky smooth performance. Its fanless M3 chip and improved graphics allowed fluid multitasking and light creative work like photo and video editing. Battery life exceeded 15 hours on a single charge.

While games saw improved graphics, the full scale of promised AI is yet to arrive on Apple's devices. As Bhatia notes, chatbots are in early stages and generative AI likely remains server-side for now versus locally on devices. Apple's future “Gen AI” plans also stay unclear.

So though the Air is touted as an “AI laptop”, regular users will find standard speed and productivity benefits more immediately impactful. Its compact yet premium design and vibrant display also make it a travel companion.

For most document editing, media consumption and basic photo/video work, the M3 Air delivers. But whether end-users will truly leverage its “AI readiness” depends on Apple's broader strategy and how AI evolves on consumer .

This MacBook Air promises to power users productively now while prepping them for computational changes ahead. But as Bhatia's in-depth hands-on reveals, it's everyday performance – not future potential – that defines the experience for most.

Previous article
Taliban accuses Pakistan of conducting air strikes in Afghanistan, killing 8 civilians
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Apple’s New M3 MacBook Air Reviewed: A Potent Yet Portable Powerhouse

Northlines Northlines -
The laptop landscape is evolving at a rapid pace,...

US Senate Weighs Fate of Popular Video App TikTok as House-Passed Ban Awaits Review

Northlines Northlines -
Since TikTok first took the online world by storm,...

SpaceX’s Starship achieves new highs in landmark third test flight but communication issues persist on re-entry

Northlines Northlines -
In a major milestone for private spaceflight, Elon Musk's...

Could Apple’s Groundbreaking Iris Authentication Tech Unlock Future iPhones with Just a Glance?

Northlines Northlines -
Apple's new Vision Pro headset allows users to unlock...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Taliban accuses Pakistan of conducting air strikes in Afghanistan, killing 8...

INDIA VOTES 2024; Eyeing turnaround, BJP kicks off poll campaign in...

Spread the cheer – Everything you need to know about International...