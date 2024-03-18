Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones now available at unprecedented 50% discounted price

The highly-acclaimed Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, renowned for their industry-leading active noise cancellation and superb audio quality, can currently be purchased for an unbelievable 50% off their original price tag.

Originally retailing for Rs. 32,900 upon release in 2022, savvy shoppers can now pick up a pair of the QC45 headphones for as little as Rs. 14,900 – a truly remarkable discount of almost Rs. 18,000 off. With discounts this deep, the Bose QC45 are establishing themselves as not only one of the most premium pairs of headphones available, but also one of the best values on the market.

So how do the Bose QC45 justify their prestigious reputation, even at the vastly reduced price point? From incredibly plush yet durable design, to world-class noise canceling that rivals even the latest Sony and Bose models, to the incredibly detailed and balanced sound profile that Bose is renowned for – the QC45 deliver the complete package of comfort, features and audio fidelity.

Whether you're listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks or making calls on the go, the Bose QC45 immerse you in pristine sound while blocking out disruptive ambient noise better than most competitors. Their multi-point Bluetooth pairing also allows seamless switching between devices.

At half their launch cost, the Bose QC45 are a true steal. Don't miss this opportunity to grab what is rightly considered the benchmark for premium, affordable headphones offering the full Bose experience.