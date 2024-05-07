Taking legal opinion on retrieving corruption money back to people: PM Modi

Rajamahendravaram (AP), May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was taking legal advice on how to return the money of poor people ‘looted’ in corruption.

Referring to the seizure of “mounds of cash” by the Enforcement Directorate from the domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of a Jharkhand minister, Modi wondered why such persons were “close to the Congress’ first family.”

“They have made the worker’s house a godown of corruption. This is not the first time as a bigger seizure was made from an MP (in Jharkhand) earlier also and it was such a big cache that even machines were tired of counting.”

The PM was addressing a rally at Vemagiri here, which was attended by TDP leader Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

“Why is that those, from whom mounds of cash is recovered, are close to the Congress’ first family? Was the seized cash meant for supply somewhere, is it that Congress’ first family has created warehouses of black money? The country wants to know from Congress shehzada,” he said in an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Modi alleged the Congress and INDI alliance people ‘abuse’ him whenever he ‘catches’ their black money. However, he was worried not about the abuses, but the poor, “whose money these corrupt have looted.”

He further said, “Modi is taking legal advice”.

So far, the ED alone has attached property worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore and “if others” (central agencies) are included it may be more.

“I am taking legal advice on how the money can be returned to those from whom it has been looted,” he noted.

Rs 17,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners. “No poor person’s right will be affected, this is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.