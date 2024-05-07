CEO for intensifying SVEEP activities to achieve highest voter turnout

Srinagar, May 6: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole, Monday exhorted upon the officers for intensifying activities under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign encouraging enhanced electorate participation to achieve highest voter turnout in the district.

The CEO, while chairing a meeting held to review election arrangements being put in place during his extensive visit to Budgam, asked for ensuring high mobilization of people through ground level functionaries ensuring maximum participation of people in the Lok Sabha Polls.

The CEO chaired a review meeting to take stock of all election related preparations being made for smooth and successful conduct of general elections in the Srinagar and Baramulla Parliamentary Constituencies to be held on May 13 and May 20 respectively.

While reviewing overall arrangements he took stock of the status of creation of PwD, pink, green, youth and unique polling station facilities in different assembly constituencies of the district. He had a detailed assessment of arrangements being put in place for the polling staff and designated deployment, home voting and expenditure monitoring.

While reviewing status of commissioning of EVMs and training of designated staff, the CEO emphasized comprehensive hands on training aimed at familiarizing the poll staff with the operation and maintenance of EVMs. He also asked the AROs to ensure proper uploading of data on EMS.

The CEO directed for wide publicity of election related activities including SVEEP awareness activities for encouragement of general public to vote and register highest voter turnout in the district.

District Election Officer (DEO), Budgam, Akshay Labroo, through a PowerPoint Presentation, presented the district profile and overall arrangements in place for free, fair and smooth conduct of elections in the district. He said that all ECI guidelines are being implemented in letter and spirit in the district and efforts are being made to ensure maximum participation of voters in the festival of democracy.

The DEO also briefed about the functioning of MCMC, deployment of SST, FST, VVT and teams, arrangements for senior citizens and PwDs voters in the district.

SSP Budgam, briefed about overall security arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of elections in the district.