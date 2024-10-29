Take pre-emptive action for terrorist threats: LG asks officers

Srinagar, Oct 28: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a review meeting in Srinagar today, on the security situation and development aspects of all the districts of Kashmir Division.

Chief Secretary, Shri Atal Dulloo; DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar; ADGP, CID, Shri Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; IG, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; DIGs, DCs and SSPs of all the districts of Kashmir Division attended the meeting.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the functioning of the security grid and directed all concerned officials to take pre-emptive action in respect of terrorist threats.

“We must safeguard peace and pace of development. At the same time strongest possible actions need to be taken against terrorists and those who are providing support, safe haven or any assistance to terrorists. Our aim is to ensure socio-economic development and promote a sense of security among the people,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also stressed that stringent action must be taken against those spreading anti-national propaganda, threatening the public safety and law & order. The Lieutenant Governor called for zero-tolerance approach and greater vigilance and coordination between the security agencies to crush terror ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor said Narco-Terrorism issue should be dealt with immediately and dismantling of the entire narco-terror network should receive the highest priority.

Stressing the need for accelerated development, the Lieutenant Government directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the functioning of schemes for welfare of farmers, rural and urban development, self-employment and saturation of key initiatives under central sector schemes. He also directed the officials to focus on enhanced road and telecom connectivity in far-flung areas.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the J&K Police and administrative apparatus for peaceful conduct of elections and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.