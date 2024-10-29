MP Sheikh Rashid returns to Tihar Jail

Srinagar, Oct 28: Member of Parliament (MP) for Baramulla and Awami Ittehaad Party (AIP), Er Rashid returned to Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Monday after his interim bail expired. The court has deferred the hearing for his regular bail to November 19, 2024.

Rashid was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case. He left Srinagar Airport earlier today, accompanied by his party's chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi.

The AIP chief's regular bail plea was set for a hearing today at the Patiala House Court in Delhi, but the court postponed it to the new date. He had been granted interim bail on September 7, with an initial surrender date of October 3. This was extended twice, first to October 13 and then to October 28, allowing him additional time outside custody.

Before voluntarily reporting to Tihar Jail, Rashid addressed the media, saying he is not surrendering but is returning with a clear conscience. “I haven't done anything wrong, and I am ready to face any challenge,” he said, adding, “Justice will prevail, even if delayed.”

Responding to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's recent visit to Delhi, the MP criticised the lack of transparency regarding Abdullah's discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “Omar Abdullah must inform the people of Jammu and Kashmir about what issues he discussed with the PM and HM,” he said.

Rashid expressed scepticism about the National Conference's commitment to meaningful outcomes, recalling the party's 1999 resolution for the restoration of autonomy to the 1953 status, which he claimed was ignored.

On recent terror incidents, he challenged the central leadership, asking, “Why are such attacks happening? Are they connected to the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir?”

He said these incidents are often used to cast Kashmiris in a negative light and divert attention from critical issues like statehood and Article 370.

He called for a peaceful resolution, saying, “Only dialogue can bring lasting peace to Kashmir. Without it, peace remains a distant dream.”