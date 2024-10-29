Political uncertainty looms large on DPAP, Azad silent & followers restless

Srinagar, Oct 28: After a significant defeat in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by Ghulam Nabi Azad finds itself at a critical crossroads.

Despite fielding 22 candidates, DPAP failed to secure any seats, with most candidates unable to save their deposits. Azad, who has not issued any statements or visited Jammu post-defeat, remains silent, leaving many party leaders and supporters disheartened and searching for new political directions.

The party's morale has suffered considerably, with insiders reporting that some members are contemplating a return to Congress, while others are exploring alignment with alternative political forces.

Founded by Azad after his departure from Congress on September 26, 2022, the DPAP once held regular rallies across the Chenab region, where Azad promoted assembly elections and recounted his contributions as a former Chief Minister. However, the party's poor performance in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections has now raised doubts about its viability.

Adding to the uncertainty, Azad's close allies, GM Saruri and Jugal Kishore-Ex MLA Reasi, parted ways with DPAP mid-election, opting to run as independents. Both failed to win.

Party sources, speaking anonymously, told that DPAP's future seems bleak. “We are considering our options carefully, as Congress too, has a weak presence in the region,” shared one insider. “If DPAP leaders from Kashmir shift to the National Conference, it's likely that Jammu-based leaders may turn to the BJP for their political future.”