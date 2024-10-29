Congress prepares for major reshuffle after election defeat

Srinagar, Oct 28: Following a severe setback in the recent assembly elections, the Congress Party is on the brink of a major internal reshuffle to address what went wrong and pave a new path forward.

As part of this effort, the party's fact-finding committee has begun district-level visits to investigate the reasons behind its defeat. The committee is meeting with a wide range of party members, including candidates, leaders, district and block officials, as well as leaders from Congress's frontal organizations.

Party insiders told that senior Congress leaders, along with committee members, are working to understand the underlying factors that led to the party's defeat, despite widespread discontent over the BJP's handling of issues like unemployment, inflation, taxes, and what critics see as anti-people policies implemented by the central and local administrations. These leaders have not only shared their election experiences but have also outlined strategies to rebuild and strengthen Congress in preparation for future contests against the BJP.

“Despite the outcome, we believe the party remains resilient and could become even stronger if corrective actions are taken,” said one worker, emphasizing that Congress remains a crucial secular and democratic force in the region. They expressed optimism about Congress's potential for a stronger showing in the future if the right steps are implemented.

Senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma criticized what he described as the administration's partisan conduct during the elections, alleging that illegal distribution of ration, liquor, and money influenced voters. “The BJP spent unprecedented amounts on campaigning and used illegal methods to sway the results,” he claimed.

Among the prominent Congress members who are holding the district and constituency interactions with Sharma at present include Bhupinder Singh, Mumtaz Khan, Rajesh Sadotra, and Rakesh Wazir from Reasi, along with Vinod Khajuria, Sumit Mangotra, and Mool Raj Bhagat in Udhampur. The fact-finding committee includes Ved Mahajan, Jahangir Mir, Naresh Gupta, and Dinanath Bhagat.

“The party's grassroots leaders voiced that the Congress has an opportunity to regain momentum if it effectively counters the BJP's messaging and restores public confidence in its vision for the region. The findings from these district visits are expected to inform the impending changes in the party's structure and strategy,” a senior Congress leader said.