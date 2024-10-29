Pro-tem Speaker braces Admin for maiden Assembly session

Srinagar, Oct 28: Pro-tem Speaker, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Mubarak Gul, Monday braced up the administration for the first ever session of the current UT Legislature called on 4th of next month by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) here.

The session is going to see election for Speaker of the Assembly besides the inaugural address by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to the elected members on the first day of commencement of the session.

The meeting besides Secretary, Legislative Assembly was attended by Director Estates, Jammu/Kashmir, Director, Hospitality & Protocol, SSP, Secretariat Security, General Manager, JKTDC and representatives from Information, IT and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, the Pro-tem Speaker impressed upon the officers of Information Department to ensure arrangements for the media persons for coverage of the house proceedings besides hassle-free interaction with the Speaker and other elected representatives on the sidelines of the session.

The department was also directed to make arrangements for the coverage and communication of LG's address in a smooth fashion by installing the public address system and sufficient number of microphones in the hall.

Mubarak Gul emphasised upon the Estates Department to further enhance the pace of work for readying the Assembly complex at Jammu for the winter session and more. He also enjoined upon them to make provisions for media people in the lawns of assembly complex for media briefings. In addition, he asked for making proper accommodation for requisite employees for smooth functioning of the Assembly Secretariat round the year at Srinagar and Jammu.

Moreover, the Pro-tem Speaker took this occasion to instruct the Hospitality & Protocol Department to make necessary arrangements in the Secretariat lawns by installing waterproof canopies for media briefings and interactions of members with them in a conducive environment. He also asked for making appropriate preparations for the dining and refreshment of dignitaries in the Assembly canteen established in the ground floor.