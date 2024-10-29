Local Administration in ‘league’ to rampant Illegal mining

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, October 28

In an alleged lack of will of the district administration and District Mining Officer (DMO), illegal mining continues to plague Rajouri district.

According to sources, the persistent crisis of illegal mining operations have continued unabated for several years, which has prompted local residents to appeal for intervention of Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary.

“Despite being well-aware of the situation, the district administration and the District Mining Officer (DMO) are least bothered to contain the menace,” said sources, adding that due to their indifferent approach, they have been criticized.

Sources alleged that various vehicles, including tractors and tippers, are engaged in illegal mining round the clock, causing significant environmental and economic damage.

“Even after the Jammu and Kashmir mining commissioner was alerted and dispatched to the site, the DMO failed to take decisive measures,” said sources, adding that the illegal mining not only undermines local ecosystems but also results in substantial losses in government revenue, with GST collections plummeting due to unregulated activities.

Many residents feel threatened when they raise concerns, with reports of intimidation against those who speak out against the illegal operations.

As illegal mining continues to pose a challenge to the law and environment, including rivers and nearby homes, locals have demanded urgent action by the government.

They urged the administration to put a stop to these operations and implement legal measures to protect the community and its resources.