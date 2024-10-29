DSEK proposes change in school timing for winter session

Srinagar, Oct 29: The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) proposed change in school timing for Kashmir division with effect from November-01.

DSEK in a proposal to Principal Secretary to government for

School Education Department said, “Following past practice and considering the decline in temperature, it is proposed to adjust school timings from November-01.

According to the proposal, DSEK has suggested that the schools within Srinagar municipal limits shall have a time of 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in all government and private schools and the educational institutes outside municipal limits of Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir province shall have timing of 10:30 am to 03:30 pm.

“It is therefore requested that necessary instructions and orders are solicited in this regard,” it reads.