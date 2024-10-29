Terrorist killed in day- long encounter at Akhnoor

Operation underway, Army's Expert dog ‘Phantom' Martyred in gunfight, NSG Commandos pressed in to hunt hiding terrorists; war like stores recovered from slain terrorist

Jammu, Oct 28: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight after an army vehicle was attacked in Akhnoor area of Jammu district fallen in Sunderbani sector of along the Line of Control. The army also lost its expert dog—“Phantom” in the gunfight.

Security forces recovered the body of the slain terrorist along with a weapon while intensifying efforts to neutralize suspected terrorists believed to be holed up in the area.

Officials said that a massive cordon and search operation is still underway. The Army has pressed a helicopter, drones and other technology gadgets to support ground forces as they conduct the operation, which began early in the morning.

The encounter broke out after a group of terrorists, believed to be three in number, attacked the army vehicles at Sunderbani early in the morning. The army acted swiftly by cordoning the area after which the contact with the hiding terrorists was established leading to an encounter. In the fierce encounter, one unidentified terrorist was killed as the operation was underway, as per defence sources.

Security forces have sealed all potential exit points, while additional reinforcements have been mobilized to ensure no escape routes are left open for the terrorists, believed to be a group of recently infiltrated one.

National Security Guards (NSG) commandos also reached the Assan Mandir of the Battle area of Akhnoor to assist the army and Jammu police, which were leading the operation.

Russian made Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty commonly known as BMP-II, the infantry combat vehicle also known as ‘Sarath', has been deployed in Akhnoor to support the cordon and search operation.

Intelligence sources said this fresh infiltration from LoC this morning because the border is just 2 km from the encounter side.

According to the Army, the body of one terrorist, along with a weapon, has been recovered.

“Operations are currently underway,” officials stated, indicating the likelihood of other terrorists still engaged in the standoff.

Officials said that around 7 am in the morning terrorists opened fire at an army ambulance in the Assan area of Keri-Battal in Akhnoor .

Initial reports suggest that three to four terrorists fired multiple rounds at an Army vehicle and fled towards the forest area. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

However, security forces chased the terrorists and swiftly sealed off the area and launched a manhunt, according to army officials, adding “Contact was established with the hiding terrorists and one terrorist was shot.”

“Body of one terrorist along with a weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress,” the Indian Army's White Knight Corps tweeted.

The army also paid rich tributes to its expert dog, Phantom. “We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero—a valiant #IndianArmy Dog, #Phantom.As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, #Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten,” the defence spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Anand Jain, and Shiv Kumar, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range also visited the encounter site with army officers and reviewed ongoing operations.

Sources said that security forces are preparing for a final assault as the army kept firing rocket launchers towards a suspected spot, where terrorists might be hiding.

They said that there was no firing from Pakistani terrorists since long after hitting them by Rocket Launchers (RL). Searchers started by the army to recover their bodies, if killed in army action.

Earlier reports had circulated suggesting three militants had been neutralized in the encounter. However, these were refuted by both police and Army.

“We deny reports that three terrorists have been neutralized. No injuries were reported from the attempted ambush on the Army vehicle. Investigations are still ongoing,” clarified a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson also urged calm among the public and advised against spreading unverified information. “The situation remains under control. Security forces are closely monitoring the area, following recent alerts for the border districts,” he added.

In the past one week, at least 12 people, including two soldiers were killed in separate incidents of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 23, unidentified assailants fired on a group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals in Ganderbal. Two labourers died on the spot, and four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently.

On October 25, two soldiers of the 18 Rashtriya Rifles and two porters were killed in a terrorist attack on a military truck carrying supplies near the Nagin area of Botapathri in Gulmarg.

An high alert was already sounded for Jammu's border districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri after recent terror attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla.