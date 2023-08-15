Take legal action against those aiding or abetting terrorism: ADGP

Srinagar, Aug 14: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar on Monday stressed upon the officers to take legal action against those found aiding or abetting terrorism.

While attending a security review meeting at Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday, the ADGP stressed that appropriate legal action must be taken against those found to be aiding or abetting terrorism.

The security reivew meeting was held with the officers of J&K Police, BSF, Army & CRPF during which ADGP emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and coordinated efforts.

During the security meeting, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance the anti-terrorist operations to destroy the nefarious designs of terrorists who always try to disrupt the prevailing peace in the valley.

He also directed them to generate actionable intelligence and further share the same with the sister agencies to counter any terrorist threat.

ADGP Kumar provided clear directives to identify and apprehend terrorist associates operating within the Bandipora district.

The meeting also reviewed the security arrangements put in place and preparations of Independence day celebrations besides taking stock of the law and order situation in the district.

ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the overall security arrangements and preparations to tackle any security threat.

SSP Bandipora also briefed the ADGP Kashmir about the work done in the district including the disposal of cases related to NDPS & other crimes.

ADGP visited Martyrs Memorial at District Police Lines Bandipora where he paid homage and floral tributes to the valiant martyrs who have selflessly given their lives for the nation's safety and security.

DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, DIG BSF Hqrs Bandipora, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, CO 14 RR, CO 26 RR, CO 3rd Bn CRPF, Addl. SP Bandipora, all SDPOs of District Bandipora, DySP PC Bandipora, DySP PC Hajin and other officers of Army CAPF accompanied the ADGP Kashmir.