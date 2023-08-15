13 officers promoted as SP

Srinagar, Aug 14: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday congratulated 13 officers for their regularization, promotion as Superintendents of Police.

In his message, he hoped that the officers will work more professionally and dedicatedly to achieve the organizational goals especially towards safety and security of the people.

He wished them good luck in their future endeavours. The DGP conveyed his warm thanks to the Lt. Governor J&K Manoj Sinha, Advisor (B) R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary J&K Dr A. K. Mehta, Financial Commissioner Home (ACS) J&K R K Goyal and other officers of the UT Government for sanctioning the order of promotion.

Pertinent to mention here that Home Department vide an order issued today has ordered the regularization/promotion of 13 Deputy Superintendent of Police/ I/c Superintendent of Police as Superintendent of Police Level-11 in the pay matrix.