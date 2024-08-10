Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: A suspected object believed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

They said a suspect object was found lying on Kulgam Balsoo Road, following which the area was cordoned.

“The area was sealed, and traffic movement on the busy road was halted. A bomb disposal squad was also called, and the suspect object found inside a pressure cooker was blasted in a controlled explosion without causing any damage,” officials said.

A senior police officer said the investigation is underway, and a technical examination of the object was initiated immediately.

The traffic on the road was restored after the controlled blast.