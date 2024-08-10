Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 9: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman illegally staying after marrying a local boy here in Talab Tillo area of Jammu city.

Police sources on Friday said that a Bangladeshi woman identified as Junaki Chiram, who had come to Jammu in 2022 on a three-month visa, was taken into custody on Thursday.

The lady, sources said, had married a local boy from the Trikuta Nagar area, and the couple was presently living in the Puran Nagar locality of Talab Tillo.

“Her three-month visa expired in May 2022, but the woman did not go back, and during her illegal stay, she married a local resident,” police sources said.

Acting on specific information, a police team from Nowabad took the lady into custody, and she was sent on a seven-day police remand, sources said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and a further investigation into the matter is in progress.