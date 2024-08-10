back to top
Search
    IndiaNBCC bags Rs 15,000 crore work order to develop satellite township project...
    India

    NBCC bags Rs 15,000 crore work order to develop satellite township project in Srinagar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 9: State-owned firm NBCC has bagged a big-ticket Rs 15,000 crore contract from the & government to develop a 406-acre satellite township project in Srinagar.

    NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate .

    In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has bagged this project from Srinagar Development Authority.

    The nature of the work is the development of a satellite township spread over 406-acre at Rakh-e-Gund Akshah, Bemina, Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

    The value of the contract is Rs 15,000 crore.

    Later in a statement, NBCC Ltd said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) on August 8 for implementing the development of this satellite township.

    The project site is located adjacent to the upcoming Medi City and High Court Complex.

    “NBCC will implement the project from ‘concept to commissioning' as project management and marketing consultant at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore approximately,” the statement said.

    The project, scheduled for completion over five years, will be developed in phases and will include a diverse range of components.

    It will feature residential plots, luxury villas, apartment complexes, commercial office spaces, an indoor centre and a 200-key five-star resort. The project will incorporate about 3,200 affordable housing units, each with an area of 45 square meters.

    “The project's development cost, site infrastructure, facilities, amenities, and affordable housing units will be funded through a self-sustaining model, relying on revenue generated from the sale of villas, commercial spaces and other components of the development,” NBCC said.

    The project will also aim to achieve GRIHA or IGBC certification, ensuring it meets high standards of sustainability and environmental performance.

    Upon completion, the project will serve as the New Town Centre for Srinagar residents and a major attraction for tourists.

    The MoU was signed by Owais Ahmed, Vice Chairman, SDA and Sanjay Gupta, Executive Director, NBCC.

    It was signed in the presence of Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, J&K Government; K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director, NBCC and Ravi Arora, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

     

    Previous article
    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Face-off between Chairman Dhankhar, Jaya Bachchan in RS; Opposition walks out

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 9:  Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar...

    Both houses of Parliament adjourned sine die

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: Both houses of Parliament were...

    Manish Sisodia granted bail, four points sum up the SC’s ruling.

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Manish Sisodia, the leader of the AAP,...

    No plan for law on electoral bonds for political funding: Govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: There are no plans to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam

    Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness