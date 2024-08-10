back to top
Search
    JammuNorthern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 9: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited forward areas in and complimented the troops maintaining high morale and professionalism for future challenges.

    “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander visited forward areas and was briefed on the cutting-edge technological integration and operational preparedness,” Northern Command said on X.

    The Army Commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.

    Previous article
    Face-off between Chairman Dhankhar, Jaya Bachchan in RS; Opposition walks out
    Next article
    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman...

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 9: A suspected object believed to be...

    4 Unregistered Clinical Establishments sealed

    Northlines Northlines -
    ANANTNAG, Aug 9: In a routine inspection aimed at...

    Police attaches property of a drug peddler under Narco Act

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 9: The property of a drug peddler...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NBCC bags Rs 15,000 crore work order to develop satellite township...

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam