JAMMU Jammu and , Oct 5:and Kashmir Police today recovered a suspicious object, possibly an improvised explosive device (IED), from Ring Road near Gharota area.

Soon after receiving information, security forces along with Bomb Disposal squad reached at the scene.

“An area domination patrol by Police and Army on Ring Road Gharota found a suspicious object, possibly an explosive,” said a police official.

He said post recovery of the IED, the area has been cordoned off and traffic has been diverted.