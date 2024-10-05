back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K Exit Polls Say Advantage To NC-Cong In J&K; Omar Calls It...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    J&K Exit Polls Say Advantage To NC-Cong In J&K; Omar Calls It ‘Time-Pass’, BJP Remains Hopeful Of Win

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 5: Most of the exit polls predicted that the Congress-NC alliance has an advantage in the assembly elections in  Jammu and but the BJP remained hopeful of forming the government in the Union territory.

    Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, however, described the exit polls as “just time pass” even though the results are in favour of his party.
    “I'm amazed channels are bothering with exit polls especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I'm ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp etc. because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass,” Abdullah, a former chief minister, wrote on X.
    Several exit polls gave an edge to the NC-Congress alliance and predicted that the regional party could emerge as the single-largest party in J&K.
    Reacting to the exit poll predictions, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said his party contested the assembly polls with all its strength.


    “We are confident that BJP will emerge as the single largest party when the results are out on October 8,” he said.
    Raina said the BJP leadership that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda campaigned for the party and got tremendous support from the people.
    “BJP will emerge victorious on October 8 and will start working on the formation of the government. We fought the elections on our own strength. Our target is to win the elections with the blessings of the people and we will achieve splendid victory,” he said.
    J&K Congress president Tair Hameed Karra said the Congress-NC alliance is in a comfortable position to form the next government in the Union territory.
    “This election was primarily to keep the BJP out of the power corridors, restoration of statehood along with land and job guarantees. I am seeing the (Congress-NC) alliance in a comfortable position to form the government,” Karra said.
    He said the mandate of the people is formation of the government against “divisive forces and hatemongers”.

    “People voted for redressal of their genuine grievances as they suffered a lot over the past 10 years with the top echelons of power both in the Raj Bhavan and Civil Secretariat working like kings. The BJP needs to explain to the people what they have done in the past 10 years,” Karra said.

    He said the BJP has no moral right to accuse the NC and Congress of reviving terrorism and said, “Everyone knows that terrorism shifted from Kashmir to the peaceful Jammu region. Only the goal post has changed in the past 10 years.”


    People's Democratic Party (PDP) said the exit polls were not reliable and it was too premature to talk about government formation.
    “We have seen that exit polls are not reliable. What matters are the numbers that will come at the end of counting,” senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar told PTI.
    Asked if the PDP will support the NC-Congress coalition if need be, Akhtar said it was premature to comment on that.
    “They might not even need our support. Finally, a decision on this matter will be taken by the party. All said and done, we are still part of the bloc. We have not gone anywhere,” he added.


    The C-Voter-India Today survey predicted 40-48 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and put the BJP at 27-32 seats in the 90-member J&K assembly.


    Dainik Bhaskar pegged the NC-Congress alliance at 35-40 and the BJP at 20-25.
    Peoples' Pulse saw the NC-Congress alliance with 46-50 seats as against the BJP's 23-27, while Republic-Gulistan put the the NC-Congress tally lower at 31-36 as against the BJP's 28-30.
    In different polls, the PDP was seen winning between 5 and 12 seats, while other candidates were also seen bagging 4-16 seats.
    The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan-India searches questions suspects radicalising youth
    Next article
    Suspected explosive found in Jammu’s Gharota
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Suspected explosive found in Jammu’s Gharota

    Northlines Northlines -
     JAMMU, Oct 5:   Jammu and Kashmir Police today recovered a suspicious...

    NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan-India searches questions suspects radicalising youth

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 5: In a massive pan-India crackdown...

    The CEO of J&K directs DEOs to withhold one increment from employees found guilty of violating the MCC.

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 4: The CEO J&K Office Has Directed...

    Arde Nareshwar Temple Nadi Marg reopens for Devotees after 2 decades

    Northlines Northlines -
    KULGAM, Oct 5: Arde Nareshwar Temple in Nadimarg Kulgam...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suspected explosive found in Jammu’s Gharota

    NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan-India searches questions suspects radicalising...

    The CEO of J&K directs DEOs to withhold one increment from...