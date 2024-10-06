back to top
Search
    JammuIndian army seizes huge cache of Weapons, Explosives in J&K’s Poonch
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Indian army seizes huge cache of Weapons, Explosives in J&K’s Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 6: The Indian Army's Romeo Force seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas area of  Jammu and 's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.
    According to the Army officials, a search was launched based on a tip-off and the weapons and explosives were recovered from a suspected terrorist bag.
    The officials said that the recovered items included AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades.
    “On October 5, based on reliable input, a major search operation was launched by Romeo Force of the Indian Army in the Jhulas area, where during a search a suspected terrorist bag with a huge amount of cache like AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades were found,” the Army said in a statement.
    According to the officials, all items were in functional and ready-to-use condition.
    “Considering smooth elections and upcoming poll results this is a major success by the Indian Army denying any possibility to disturb the security grid,” they said.
    The operation is still underway, they added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Suspected explosive found in Jammu’s Gharota
    Next article
    Trump, Along with Elon Musk, Addresses thousands where he was shot at in failed assassination bid
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kashmir higher reaches receive snowfall, Rains lash plains

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Higher reaches of Kashmir valley, including...

    “Hindu society has to unite by eliminating differences, disputes of language, caste, province”: Bhagwat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Baran Nagar, Oct 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak...

    Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war

    Northlines Northlines -
    MASNAA BORDER CROSSING, Oct 6: Powerful new explosions rocked...

    Sachin Tendulkar joins America’s National Cricket League Ownership Group

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington/Texas, Oct 6: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kashmir higher reaches receive snowfall, Rains lash plains

    “Hindu society has to unite by eliminating differences, disputes of language,...

    Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war